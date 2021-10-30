Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$54.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

