Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $245,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $293.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

