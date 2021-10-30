Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $325.00 at Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $204.45 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,599,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

