North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) traded up 5.8% on Thursday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.14. 930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 60,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

About North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

