Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $44,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 202,351 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 403,708 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,233,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.