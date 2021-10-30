Northern Trust Corp Has $45.01 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of EPR Properties worth $45,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

