Northern Trust Corp Purchases 322,411 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 322,411 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $47,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

