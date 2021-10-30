Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,119 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of California Water Service Group worth $46,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

