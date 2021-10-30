Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021 guidance to $25.200-$25.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

NOC stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $357.22. 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,184. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.