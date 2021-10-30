Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Down 4.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $365.85 and last traded at $369.50. 12,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 887,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

