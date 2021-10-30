Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.200-$25.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 billion-$36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.26 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY21 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,184. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average is $365.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

