NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

NWE traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $56.86. 279,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,688. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

