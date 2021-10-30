NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 4,081,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 925.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 811,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after buying an additional 419,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $176,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

