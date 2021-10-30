NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 531,526 shares traded.

NBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

