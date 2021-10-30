Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.13 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

