NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.57. 699,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,199. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,806 shares of company stock worth $4,358,568. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

