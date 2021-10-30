NuCypher Price Hits $1.02 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $698.03 million and approximately $691.59 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00230580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00096314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,323,589,223 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

