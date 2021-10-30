NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,819 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,147 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NuVasive worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.36 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

