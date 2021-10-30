Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $65,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $392.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $395.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

