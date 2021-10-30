Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,677 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 113,513 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $56,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of FSLR opened at $119.59 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $120.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

