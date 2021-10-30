Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,628 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

HAS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

