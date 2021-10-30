Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $63,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.