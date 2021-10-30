Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 134.4% in October

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NQP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

