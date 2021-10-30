Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Up 134.4% in October

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE NQP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
