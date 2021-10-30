O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

