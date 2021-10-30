Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 362.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.