Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $873,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

LDOS stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.