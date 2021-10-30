OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.33 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.93 or 0.00012916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $85,253.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.