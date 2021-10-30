Oddz Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00096070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,155.32 or 1.00575687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.30 or 0.06987586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021706 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

