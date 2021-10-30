Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

ODFL stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.35. 523,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,963. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $344.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

