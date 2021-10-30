Old National Bancorp (ONB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

