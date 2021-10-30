OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.74

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,062,785 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £58.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

