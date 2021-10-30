Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Centene stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

