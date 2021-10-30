Oppenheimer Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Market Perform

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

AUPH stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

