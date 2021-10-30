Oppenheimer Weighs in on Hubbell Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hubbell in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUBB opened at $199.37 on Friday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $142.94 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 542.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353,484 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.