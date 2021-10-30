Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.40.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

