OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 142.4% in October

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 12,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

