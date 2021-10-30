OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $91,707.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00068526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00073742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00098156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,118.77 or 0.99745214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.43 or 0.07001617 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

