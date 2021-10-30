Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ORZCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

