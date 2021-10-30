Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ORZCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
