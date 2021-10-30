Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Update

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,009,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OROCF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Orocobre has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.