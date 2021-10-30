OST Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $65,664.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

