Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTTR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

