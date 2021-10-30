Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

OSTK stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

