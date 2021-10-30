Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 72.5% in October

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OXLC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 1,479,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,255. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

