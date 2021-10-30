PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

