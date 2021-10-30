Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $137.37. 521,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $112.99 and a 52 week high of $156.54.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
