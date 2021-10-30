Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $137.37. 521,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $112.99 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

