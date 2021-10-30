PDT Partners LLC Buys 3,798 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $405,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

