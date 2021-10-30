PDT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,769. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.84. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

