PDT Partners LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

