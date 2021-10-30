PDT Partners LLC Purchases 57,113 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.22% of The RealReal worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.86. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

