PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of LendingClub worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 382.45 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

